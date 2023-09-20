Gene Frenette: Gators landing QB Graham Mertz from transfer portal may save their season

Whatever skepticism Florida fans or their haters had about Billy Napier being able to put together a bounce-back season in Year 2, it has to be pushed aside for now.

The Gators finally appear respectable, cracking into the AP poll at No. 25.

Now, by no means does one dominant win over Tennessee — albeit a clearly overrated Volunteers team with that previous No. 11 ranking — make the Gators an SEC Championship contender or a big-time obstacle in Georgia’s pursuit of a third consecutive national title.

Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz (L) transferred to Florida with hopes of revitalizing his career after a three-year run at Wisconsin and he looks like a better fit than many initially anticipated.

However, what it should do is give Napier’s program real hope that Florida can be a lot more than just another pedestrian opponent for the Bulldogs, LSU or Florida State that can be squashed like a bug hitting a windshield.

And if there’s one player capable of changing the perception about the Gators being just an average, middle-of-the-pack SEC team, it’s Graham Mertz.

Florida supporters weren’t exactly rejoicing when Mertz, a 4-star quarterback recruit from Kansas, transferred after three so-so seasons at Wisconsin’s run-heavy program, especially his 57.3 completion percentage last season for a 7-6 team that averaged 26.3 points per game.

Even when Napier gave him the starting job over Jack Miller III, the level of expectation of what Mertz could do as the bridge QB to presumed future star DJ Lagway was tepid at best.

But the way, Mertz led four first-half touchdown drives in a 29-16 victory over Tennessee, completing 17 of 20 passes before Napier went conservative to bleed the second-half clock, it should at least give pause to those who believed Florida would be no better than a six-win team.

The Gators’ offense had a more efficient and buttoned-up look about it than in the season-opening loss at Utah, going from 1-of-13 on third down to 7-of-14 against the Volunteers.

“I think we’re playing complete offensive football,” Mertz said after the UT victory. “When you’re running the ball effectively and you’re making plays in the passing game, you’re executing on third down, not getting third and longs. I mean, I think the biggest thing about this game in college football is staying ahead of the sticks. Our team is doing a good job of that right now.”

Tennessee pass-rusher Tyler Baron (9) tries to chase down Florida quarterback Graham Mertz (15) during the first half of UF's 29-16 victory at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium last week.

Napier good mentor for Mertz

While it’s been more than 30 years since Shane Matthews led the Gators to the first of six SEC championships and set many league passing records under Steve Spurrier, he still knows a good quarterback when he sees one.

And long before anyone thought Mertz could be effective operating UF’s offense, Matthews was convinced this merger with Napier would work out just fine.

“As soon as I saw Mertz in spring practice, I knew he was going to be a good quarterback,” said Matthews, now in his second season as the Gators’ game-day radio analyst. “I’ve sat in meetings with him and he probably has one of the brightest IQs I’ve ever been around. He understands the game, is extremely accurate and can anticipate where guys are going to be.

“I think people thought he wasn’t going to be a good quarterback because he came from Wisconsin, but the best quarterbacks are accurate, smart and really tough. He has those traits.”

Matthews’ evaluation contradicts to some degree what Mertz was at his previous stop. He put up slightly better numbers as his career progressed at Wisconsin, compiling a touchdown-interception ratio of 38-26, but struggled against ranked teams.

Bear in mind that Mertz also had the disadvantage of seeing his head coach, Paul Chryst, fired midway through last season. That disruption and subsequent hiring of Luke Fickell from Cincinnati no doubt factored into him seeking a fresh start elsewhere.

The early returns are Florida looks like an ideal landing spot. Just as Spurrier was an ideal mentor for his four primary starting quarterbacks over 12 years — Matthews, Danny Wuerffel, Doug Johnson and Rex Grossman — Napier, a quarterback at Furman, seems to be getting more mileage out of Mertz than when he played in the Big Ten.

“Spurrier playing the position definitely helped me and it helps Napier being a former quarterback,” Matthews said about Mertz’s situation in Gainesville.

Three games are a small sample size, but it’s telling Mertz has so far completed over 75 percent of his passes (64 of 85), eighth in the country. The offense’s dramatically improved efficiency from the Utah game is an encouraging sign the Gators could be more than a team right on the cut line for bowl eligibility.

“I picked the Gators to win eight or nine games and a lot of it has to do with [Mertz],” said Matthews. “This team feeds off him and believes in him. All summer long, I said he’d be one of the top six quarterbacks in the SEC.

“He’s not going to throw for a ton of yards, but he’s going to complete the throws he needs to. If this was the 1990s, this is the kind of guy that’d be playing for Steve Spurrier.”

'Fired up for that one'

Mertz has the look of a solid game manager and his size (6-foot-3, 216 pounds) is plenty adequate, though nobody is going to equate him as anywhere near the NFL prospect of a Caleb Williams (USC), Drake Maye (North Carolina) or even a Bo Nix (Oregon).

But for what Florida needed after losing No. 4 NFL overall draft pick and Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson, it could have done a lot worse than Mertz. He showed glimpses as UF jumped out to a 26-7 halftime lead on Tennessee that this might not be just a waiting-on-Lagway season.

The Volunteers jumping out to a 7-0 lead, after Florida had a missed field goal on its opening drive, didn’t faze Mertz. He led touchdown drives on the Gators’ next four possessions, sending a sellout crowd at The Swamp into verbal ecstasy.

Napier took note of the raucous atmosphere, not to mention a possible season outlook change for his team, saying: “That’s what the University of Florida football can be. We need to do that more consistently.”

In Mertz’s first SEC start, the Gators revealed a balanced offense as explosive back Trevor Etienne ignited Ben Hill Griffin Stadium with a 62-yard TD run.

But what should have UF fans excited is Mertz, after enduring heavy criticism at Wisconsin for not living up to being one of the most hyped QBs in the country, efficiently ran an offense that looked more on point than it did with Richardson.

Two highlights by Mertz in the first half ultimately had Tennessee playing uphill all night. On third-and-12, Mertz scrambled to his right and lobbed a perfect sideline strike for 18 yards to Khaleil Jackson (getting the ball just over defender Warren Burrell), setting up the Gators’ second TD.

Two possessions later, with a second-and-10 at the UT 18 and defensive end Tyler Baron up in his face, Mertz waited until the last possible second to get a screen pass off to Montrell Jackson. The running back made one defender miss and waltzed into the end zone for a 26-7 lead.

“Some of those third downs were epic,” said Napier.

But it was the shortest completion to Jackson on his last TD that had Mertz gushing, more demonstrative afterwards than any other play.

“I always talk about process and everything,” said Mertz, “but the amount of times we repped that this week and coach Napier, coach O’Hara [Ryan, offensive analyst], everybody told me, ‘Look, if you execute it with the technique, they’re going to think they got you sacked. You’re going to have a split second to get [the ball] out.’ And trusted the technique to a tee.

“That’s when this game is fun is when you rep it all the time, and then you get on game day, and it works out how you rep it. So that’s why I was fired up for that one.”

Suddenly, things are finally looking up at Florida. Napier has his first signature win against a rival. The Gators showed moxie by rebounding from a blah showing at Utah. A delirious crowd reveled in a 10th straight home win over Tennessee.

More importantly, Mertz, who has one more year of eligibility and could opt to return next season, looks like a better quarterback solution than many anticipated.

So is Florida back? No, not yet, but Graham Mertz sure makes the prospect interesting.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: The Replacement -- Florida has better QB option in Mertz than many believed