Gene Frenette: Gators ending FSU's perfect season hard to envision with such inept defense

From a raw emotion standpoint, the Florida State-Florida matchup Saturday night at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium should be epic because of the horrific adversity facing each football program, the worst being season-ending injuries to both starting quarterbacks.

Beyond Jordan Travis (left leg) and Graham Mertz (collarbone) being sidelined, you have the unbeaten Seminoles (11-0) trying to stay in contention for a College Football Playoff berth. On the Gators’ side, they need a win to get bowl-eligible and also keep coach Billy Napier’s detractors from making more noise about his job security.

With differing high stakes riding on the outcome, the ‘Noles being a touchdown favorite on the road with dependable Tate Rodemaker as Travis’ replacement is still a bit dicey.

It’s not inconceivable Florida (5-6) could beat FSU for the fourth time in the last five meetings, especially since the Gators were one play away last week from knocking off No. 10 Missouri in Columbia.

One major problem – a completely unreliable defense -- makes it difficult to think the Gators can actually pull it off.

Whether it’s Florida having to play an inordinate number of first-year freshmen or defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong designing a defense that’s too complicated, the Gators can never seem to stop opponents in big moments.

They couldn’t keep LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels from accumulating 606 yards total offense and five touchdowns in a 52-35 loss. They almost had Arkansas beat at home, only to let quarterback KJ Jefferson convert a first-and-20 in overtime of a 39-36 setback.

Another gut punch was not stopping Missouri on fourth-and-17 to win the game, instead allowing a 27-yard pass from Brady Cooke to Luther Bolden that enabled the Tigers kick a game-winning field goal.

Florida’s defense has been historically bad the past four seasons – allowing 375, 348 and 370 points from 2020-22 – and is on a similar track this season by allowing 307 points in 11 games.

Only this year, it feels more exasperating because the Gators are on the verge of setting a program low for yards allowed per rush (5.0) and yards per play (6.7). They’ve also given up a nation-worst 20 pass plays of 40-plus yards and have only seven takeaways, tied for second-worst in the country.

FSU’s offense may be significantly diminished without Travis, but its defense is 12th nationally in points allowed (16.9) and No. 3 in third-down efficiency. The ‘Noles can still beat Florida and Louisville in the ACC Championship game if Rodemaker takes care of the ball and the defense upholds its end.

Florida has a lot smaller margin for error. While QB Max Brown is a bigger dual threat than Mertz, it’s asking a lot for someone making his first collegiate start to offset a Gators’ defense that doesn’t force turnovers and allows too many chunk plays.

Napier must address all these deficiencies in the offseason, possibly demanding that Armstrong tailor the defense to better fit the personnel or finding a new coordinator.

As for the present, losing Travis will likely end FSU’s perfect season at some point. It’s just difficult to see the Gators playing spoiler unless the defense can stop rolling over.

Florida State 30, Florida 24.

Balancing use of Etienne backups

When Jacksonville Jaguars third-round rookie draft pick Tank Bigsby had a red-zone fumble in Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, then saw a fast-ball pass from Trevor Lawrence go off his hands for an interception in the next game against the San Francisco 49ers, the coaching staff had to decide how that would impact playing time for Travis Etienne’s backup going forward.

Over the next two games, veteran back D’Ernest Johnson was on the field for 29 snaps after playing only 9 snaps in the previous five-game stretch.

But it’s not like head coach Doug Pederson or offensive coordinator Press Taylor are putting Bigsby in cold storage.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby (4) has a pass from Trevor Lawrence go off his hands and into the hands of a San Francisco 49ers' defender for an interception in a 34-3 loss two weeks ago. The Jaguars hope Bigsby regains some confidence over fumbling issues to be a factor for his team the rest of this season.

They gave him an opportunity in a fourth-and-1 situation last week when the Jaguars were up by a comfortable 27-7 margin over the Tennessee Titans, and Bigsby moved the chains. It was his only snap until the Auburn product ran the ball eight consecutive times in a run-out-the-clock situation on the Jaguars’ final possession.

Moving forward, the question becomes how much the Jaguars will trust Bigsby in big-game moments when Etienne needs a breather? Or does Johnson continue to get the majority of snaps when Etienne needs a breather?

How Pederson balances the use of his backup running backs will be intriguing to watch.

Jaguars trivia

The Jaguars’ coaching staff features a dozen members who have NFL playing experience, including former quarterback and head coach Doug Pederson. Six of Pederson’s assistants have scored NFL touchdowns. Which one has the most? Answer at the bottom.

Deion hype train slows down

It seems like forever ago when Colorado first-year coach Deion Sanders was all the rage in college football, getting his Buffaloes off to a 3-0 start that included a 45-42 upset of TCU despite being a three-touchdown underdog.

Since Colorado began Pac-12 play, it has lost seven of eight games and stands in last place in the league. On paper, it looks like Sanders’ program bottomed out, but that would be a misleading narrative.

Colorado wasn’t expected to win more than three or four games when the season began. Then expectations were raised after the hot start, getting out of whack with national media when quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s son, and two-way star Travis Hunter were balling and gaining major attention.

Last week’s 56-14 shellacking at Washington State officially took the Buffaloes (4-7) out of bowl contention, but the current five-game losing streak isn’t as dire for Colorado’s future as it seems. Three defeats were against ranked teams, two by one-score margins to Arizona and Oregon State.

Colorado has clearly improved in its first season under Sanders. When it moves to the Big 12 next season, don’t be surprised if the team currently sitting at the bottom of the Pac-12 has success and sustains it longer than three games.

Quick-hitting nuggets

Florida State fans upset over the team dropping from No. 4 to No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings behind Washington should take a deep breath. The ‘Noles should just worry about beating Florida and Louisville, then wait to see if the selection committee dares to leave out an unbeaten Power 5 conference champion from the CFP. Should Mike Norvell’s program get excluded for a one-loss team that doesn’t win its league, then FSU can rightfully release some outrage. . . .

Keep an eye on the career trajectory for Arizona head football coach Jedd Fisch, the former Jaguars’ offensive coordinator (2013-14) and Florida graduate, who has gradually rebuilt the Wildcats’ program in three seasons after it went 19-35 in the five years before his arrival. If Arizona (8-3) gets to 10 wins this season, the 47-year-old Fisch will draw interest, possibly even from Texas A&M. When the Wildcats move to the Big 12 next season and if he has success, that could be an even better opportunity for Fisch to land with a big-time program. . . .

Looking at the 25 names on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot, nobody outside third baseman Adrian Beltre, with his 3,166 hits and five Gold Gloves, would appear to be a sure thing. I’m partial to longtime Minnesota Twins catcher Joe Mauer, who won three batting titles and an MVP during the 10 seasons he spent behind the plate before getting moved to a first base/DH role. Others may get elected, but those two should get priority. . . .

Pederson's old team, the Philadelphia Eagles, did the Jaguars a huge favor Monday night by rallying from a 17-7 halftime deficit to beat the Kansas City Chiefs 21-17. KC helped the cause when receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling dropped a perfectly thrown TD pass for the go-ahead score, as well as stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce having red-zone turnovers. Those gifts tightened things up for the AFC No. 1 seed, making it a real horse race between the Jaguars (7-3), Baltimore Ravens (8-3), Miami Dolphins (7-3) and Chiefs (7-3). With things so bunched up, it's conceivable a 12-5 record could get one team the top seed and another the No. 4 seed. One bad loss by anybody down the stretch could have severe consequences.

Jaguars trivia answer

Running backs coach Bernie Parmalee leads in touchdowns among the Jaguars' coaching staff with 20 (17 rushing, 3 receiving) over his nine-year career with the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets. Next is receivers coach Chad Hall, who caught eight TD passes combined for the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Cornerbacks coach Deshea Townsend returned three interceptions for TDs with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Defensive line coach Brentson Buckner (46-yard fumble return for Pittsburgh Steelers), safeties coach Cody Grimm (11-yard interception return for Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and tight ends coach Richard Angulo (7-yard catch for Jaguars) each had one TD.

Pigskin forecast

Jaguars over Houston Texans by 11 (Battle Red antidotes); Indianapolis Colts over Tampa Bay Buccaneers by 3 (Gardner Minshew audition tapes); Baltimore Ravens over Los Angeles Chargers by 7 (Brandon Staley salty explanations); Cincinnati Bengals over Pittsburgh Steelers by 1 (last-second field goal); Michigan over Ohio State by 4 (us-against-the-world mantras); UCF over Houston by 7 (bowl invitations). Last week: 5 right, 2 Charissa Thompson acting jobs.

