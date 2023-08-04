Gene Frenette: Cam Robinson, Walker Little dynamic reflects Jaguars' team-above-self culture

Cam Robinson was standing Tuesday on the practice field at Miller Electric Field, hands on hips next to Darryl Williams. The Jacksonville Jaguars’ 6-foot-6, 335-pound left tackle then locked his arms together behind his back, doing something he never experienced in his football life: waiting his turn.

As the starting offense went through the first padded 11-on-11 period of training camp, Robinson stood off to the side.

You would think it had to be the most surreal feeling of his career, being fully recovered from a torn MCL in his right knee suffered last December and seeing somebody else — in this case, Walker Little — taking reps ahead of him.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little (72) holds back offensive tackle Cam Robinson (74) as he goes up against guard Samuel Jackson (62) in drills during the Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday morning training camp session July 27, 2023 inside the Miller Electric Center training facility.

Gene's 3 previous columns:

More: Gene Frenette: Jaguars' Pederson knows not to go down disparaging Sean Payton rabbit hole

More: Gene Frenette: Billy Napier has resources to win, should get time to build UF into contender

More: Gene Frenette: Jaguars' first-round draft picks must rise up to change pass-rush narrative

Robinson, a first-team All-American at his Louisiana high school, had started all 43 games for a dynastic program at Alabama and another 75 games over six seasons with the Jaguars.

Now with a four-game NFL suspension looming for the first four weeks of the season because of a positive PED test, Robinson is going through the unusual process of seeing limited snaps in camp while Little — likely the team’s long-term answer at left tackle — takes a job that has always been his property when healthy.

But instead of Robinson grumbling about the unusual circumstances or letting his suspension negatively impact his relationship with Little (6-foot-6, 325 pounds), it’s exactly the opposite.

The Jaguars’ two biggest linemen, both second-round draft picks, have seamlessly handled what could be an awkward situation. Robinson and Little have put egos aside, kicking any potential drama to the curb.

Within the Jaguars’ locker room, it’s the best example of putting into practice head coach Doug Pederson’s edict about having a team-above-self attitude.

Once Robinson took time to get past the initial shock in January that he tested positive for a PED, he made it a point upon returning in April for offseason conditioning to not let it affect his outlook or how teammates viewed him.

“Everything has been normal,” Robinson told the Times-Union. “We don’t put much thought into [the suspension], don’t talk about it much. The kind of equity I have in this team, people know my character, people know what I’m made of, what I do and don’t do.

“I think to the outside world, that [suspension] was a big deal. But to us, we got the information, I took responsibility for it. So let’s move past it and move forward. I’m secure. I don’t really feel weird at all.”

Sep 11, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) speaks with offensive tackle Cam Robinson (74) after a play against the Washington Commanders during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Playing the team game

Little has no reservations about any adjustments he might have to make, quite possibly a move to left guard for the last 13 games, after Robinson is eligible to return for the Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills in London. It’s just business as usual.

“There’s nothing else really to hash out there,” Little said of Robinson’s suspension. “I don’t think there’s ever a point where we felt a need to have it addressed further. It’s kind of one of those things where you know he’s in a tough spot and you don’t really feel like you need to pry it open any more. There’s an understanding of what’s done is done. Cam is a fabulous teammate and he’s been great to me since I’ve been here.

“I just want a chance to get on the field, playing whatever role that is. If it’s left tackle, left guard, center, right guard, right tackle, I don’t care.”

Some skeptics might dispute that being Little’s true feelings, given that he was drafted to be, at the very least, a left tackle insurance policy for Robinson. That position also commands a higher salary in free agency than any other along the offensive line, so it’d be easy for him to feel a bit territorial about staying at that premium spot.

But since Little has already started games last year at both tackle positions due to injuries with Robinson and former Jaguar Jawaan Taylor, plus received limited snaps in camp at left guard, he accepts the value of his versatility.

Little’s mindset is aligned with Pederson’s football dogma that players, especially offensive linemen, must be ready to play anywhere for the greater good.

When the Little-Robinson subject of selflessness was brought up, especially how both have adjusted to playing time changes at a critical position, Pederson felt emboldened that his team-first message had taken hold.

“Yeah, and I appreciate that with the players because they understand that this is not about one guy, it’s about us as a football team,” said Pederson. “Guys are very unselfish that way. They just want to win no matter what kind of combination of guys are on the field. …

“For a coach to hear that, that right there can take your team a long way. It doesn’t matter how much adversity comes your way. If I got a lot of guys speaking that type of language, that’ s a positive that can carry us through a lot of situations.”

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little (72) celebrates after teammate place kicker Riley Patterson (10) kicked a field goal with 5 seconds on the clock to tie up the game and send it into overtime against the Cowboys. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Dallas Cowboys at TIAA Bank Field Sunday, December 18, 2022. The Jaguars trailed 21 to 7 at the half but came back to win 40 to 34 with a pick six by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins (2) in overtime. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

'What the hell happened'

Robinson insists he didn’t intentionally take a PED while recovering from his MCL injury, and has only an educated guess — without revealing details — of how it got into his system.

“We went through the whole process when we first found out of trying to figure out just what the hell happened,” said Robinson. “What could have triggered a PED [positive] drug test while I was on bed rest. It was about two weeks after my MCL surgery. I wasn’t even weight-bearing.

“Me and my agent were able to get with some of the people that we were working with. We got it narrowed down where we think [the PED] came from.”

Jaguars offensive line coach Phil Rauscher commended Robinson for taking ownership of the situation without blaming anybody else.

“He handled the situation like a man,” said Rauscher. “He was apologetic for it. He knew he affected the team. He was remorseful for his actions and we’ve moved on.”

The question remains in the coming months of how exactly the Jaguars intend to move on at left tackle. Robinson, who signed a three-year, $54 million contract extension last May, will get some reps at the position in camp and preseason. But with Little starting the first four games, he obviously has to get the majority of work at tackle.

It’s a fluid situation, with the Jaguars leaving outsiders to guess what will happen in the regular season based on little more than training camp observations.

“What the future holds, we don’t know,” said Rauscher. “But [Little] is doing his best to get better wherever we put him. I’m sure if we even threw him in at center, he’d give us everything he has. That’s his mentality.

“It’s not anything promised or certain at this point in camp. We’re trying to find a fit for the best five guys and where we can do that.”

Veteran guard Brandon Scherff, 31, the team’s de facto leader of his position group, is confident they’ll adjust to any changes without a whiff of drama.

“This is one of the most fun O-line rooms I’ve ever been a part of,” said Scherff. “Nobody thinks they’re higher than one another. I’ve been in a couple different O-line rooms where that was a little bit of an issue. Everybody here wants to help out wherever they can and cheer each other on.”

Finding right contingency plan

Rauscher, who says Robinson will get some time at left guard in camp, and the Jaguars are being coy on their “plan” for Week 5 against Buffalo and thereafter.

Pederson and GM Trent Baalke shared it with Robinson and Little, but aren’t divulging it publicly.

“You nip a lot of things by being open and honest and having those conversations,” said Pederson. “Even though they might be difficult for a player to listen to, it’s reality and that’s where we are.”

So if Little plays well, as he did last year when replacing Robinson after his knee injury, would the Jaguars dare move their highest-salaried player — Robinson and receiver Christian Kirk will both make $18 million in 2023 — to a left guard spot where he’s never played?

Probably not, but the Jaguars prefer to keep options open along the offensive line. That’s why so many linemen except Scherff and center Luke Fortner see time at multiple positions.

Little says he won’t feel the least bit annoyed if he moves to left guard in Week 5 against Buffalo.

“No, if I’m on the field at all that day, I’ll be excited playing in Tottenham Stadium against the Bills,” said Little. “That’s a dream come true. Just getting an opportunity to play is all I ask for.”

Robinson won’t even give thought to that Oct. 8 matchup with Buffalo because he’s focused on working his way back into playing shape.

“I’m not even thinking about Week 1 of the preseason yet,” said Robinson. “We still got so much work to do before we even get there. I kind of know what to expect. I’ve seen everything, man. I’ve done everything.

“I’m kind of seasoned. I’m never really flustered. I’m just to the age and stage of my career where I’m just taking everything in stride and working to become the best version of myself every day.”

While the O-line situation remains in flux, Robinson goes about his business as if nothing has changed.

“I texted Cam right when [his suspension] happened and he said, ‘Don’t worry about me. I’ll handle it and be ready to go when everything is settled,’" Scherff said. “He’s been the same Cam Robinson we’ve always known.”

This is who the Jaguars have been under Pederson, a bunch of mature pros who don’t panic when a curveball is thrown at them. Like not getting rattled last year when they were 3-7 and seemingly out of playoff contention.

No need to be concerned about how Cam Robinson and Walker Little will navigate through a potential revolving door situation at left tackle. Doug Pederson’s culture has already taken care of that.

Gfrenette@jacksonville.com: (904) 359-4540; Follow him on Twitter @genefrenette

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Cam Robinson, Walker Little have right makeup to deal with suspension drama