Gene Chizik out as UNC football defensive coordinator, so what's next for the Tar Heels?

UNC football will enter the 2024 season with some different defensive coaches.

Gene Chizik is out as the Tar Heels’ defensive coordinator and Ted Monachino will replace Tim Cross as defensive line coach, UNC head coach Mack Brown announced Wednesday morning.

The school-issued release said Brown and Chizik agreed to part ways following postseason meetings. The Tar Heels ended their season with a 30-10 loss to West Virginia in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

“Gene Chizik is one of the best football coaches I’ve shared the sideline with during my 46 years of coaching,” Brown said in a school-issued statement.

“He’s a man of faith who worked tirelessly to provide the best coaching and mentorship he could to the young men he coached. We met extensively following the season, and despite the improvements from last season to this season, we mutually agreed that parting ways would be in the best interest of both he and the program. I want to thank Gene and his family for all they’ve done for our program and wish them nothing but the best.”

In two seasons with the Tar Heels, Chizik’s defenses had an average national ranking of 105.5. UNC, which finished with an 8-5 record in 2023, ranked 95th nationally this season.

“Being a part of 36 wins and two ACC Coastal Championships during my four years at UNC has truly been a blessing,” Chizik said.

“Mack Brown and I will continue to be the closest of friends and I want to wish all of the coaches, players and administration the best moving forward. I love these young men at UNC and will always be grateful that our paths crossed.”

Who will be UNC football’s next defensive coordinator?

Brown said co-defensive coordinator Charlton Warren will remain on staff as the assistant head coach for defense and will oversee the defensive backs.

Monachino, UNC’s new defensive line coach, joined the program as a senior defensive analyst prior to the 2023 season. Cross was with the Tar Heels for five seasons.

“As I evaluated the program, I felt that it was the right time to make a change at that position,” Brown said.

“I was very impressed with Coach Monachino’s work ethic and acumen during his first year as an analyst. I believe his depth of experience at the NFL and collegiate levels will be a great asset to not only our defensive line room, but our defense as a whole. It’s also an added bonus that our players are already familiar with him. I’m excited to see what he can do in this new role.”

As for Chizik’s job, UNC said a national search “will begin immediately” to identify and select the program’s next defensive coordinator. It’ll be Brown’s third defensive coordinator since he arrived in 2019 for his second stint with the Heels.

Jay Bateman was UNC’s defensive coordinator until 2022 before being replaced by Chizik.

What’s wrong with UNC football’s defense?

After piling up nine sacks in a season-opening win against South Carolina and starting the season with a 6-0 record, UNC and its defense faltered down the stretch.

The Tar Heels were 12th among 14 ACC teams, allowing an average of 405.4 yards per game.

UNC, which allowed an average of more than 400 yards per game in back-to-back seasons, was 100th in passing defense (242.3 ypg) and 86th nationally in rushing defense (163.1 ypg). The Tar Heels were 45th nationally with 27 sacks in 12 games and were 73rd in scoring defense (27.1 ppg).

UNC closed the season with three straight losses, allowing an average of 33.3 points per game. The Tar Heels allowed at least 30 points in its last seven games against FBS opponents, losing five of those games.

