"Gegenpressing is not an idea, it's a rule!"

Pep Lijnders introduces himself

Brimming with determination and making the most of the peace and quiet. Our new head coach Pepijn Lijnders used a quiet period in Taxham last week to get an idea of his new home before it all gets going for good tomorrow! We met up with the 41-year-old in his new workplace to get to know him.

Pepijn Lijnders introduction interview

Tomorrow: pre-season training starts and press conference

On Monday morning (24 June) the first training session of our 2024/25 pre-season is to take place at 10:30 CEST – with Pep Lijnders looking forward to getting going with our Red Bulls! Straight after the end of the public training session we will have the first press conference with our new coach at 13:00 (live on RBS-TV).

Wordrap

Books or films? Favourite outfit on the sidelines? Who will win the Euros? In the following wordrap, you can get to know our new coach a lot better …