Gegard Mousasi struggled to remember Austin Vanderford’s name, but knows he’s a challenging matchup

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – In past weeks, Gegard Mousasi struggled to remember Austin Vanderford’s name during media rounds in anticipation of Friday’s Bellator 264.

Mousasi (48–7–2 MMA, 6-1 BMMA) retained his middleweight title when he defeated John Salter (18-5 MMA, 8-2 BMMA) by third-round TKO due to ground-and-pound. Immediately after the fight, Mousasi went face-to-face with his next challenger, Vanderford (11-0 MMA, 5-0 BMMA).

“I now remember his name,” Mousasi laughed, at a post-fight news conference. “I had difficulties this week to remember. Vanderford, he’s going to bring the fight to me. He’s going to try to take me down, hold me. I’m not worried about getting hurt, but he’s a tough challenge. We face him and then I’ll be ready for him.”

Now with Vanderford’s name on the forefront of his brain, Mousasi recognizes the test his next opponent presents. Mousasi knows Vanderford is a good wrestler, but questions the damage that will accompany potential takedowns.

“Definitely, (Vanderford) feels confident,” Mousasi said. “He hasn’t tasted defeat yet. I’m pretty sure he’s confident and he’s going to be a tough fight. He’s a wrestler, another guy. But if they take me down, it’s not like they’re going to hurt me. I’ve never been ground-and-pounded. I’ve never been seriously hurt in a fight. Well, I got hurt in the (Alexander) Shlemenko fight, but it’s not like he can take me down and do a lot of damage.”

No timeline has been revealed for Mousasi vs. Vanderford, though Bellator president Scott Coker emphasized the promotion’s hope the fight gets done as soon as possible. Vanderford still awaits clearance after a procedure on his left arm.

Bellator 264 took place Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena. The main card aired on Showtime after prelims on MMA Junkie.