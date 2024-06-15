'Geez, he's raw!' - Michael Owen sends WARNING about misfiring Liverpool forward

Michael Owen has warned Liverpool over Darwin Nunez, claiming the striker may have already reached his peak at Anfield.

Despite finishing last season with 18 goals and 13 assists in all competitions, Nunez still faced his fair share of criticism from supporters and pundits.

The Uruguayan began the season brightly but lost his place in the starting lineup by the end of the campaign, with the forward even hinting at a summer exit after deleting all Liverpool-related posts from his Instagram page back in May.

Nunez was guilty of spurning some big chances at crucial moments towards the end of the season and Cody Gakpo managed to jump ahead of him in the pecking order following some encouraging displays.

While Liverpool seemingly have no intention of selling the former Benfica man, former striker Michael Owen believes he may have already reached his potential for the Reds.

MICHAEL OWEN SCEPTICAL OF 'RAW' DARWIN NUNEZ

Speaking with Liverpool Echo about the Reds' number nine, Owen suggested that Nunez may not improve significantly in the years to come.

"People are really hopeful that he could turn into a top player because obviously, they see some attributes that are phenomenal and hard to teach," said the 2001 Ballon d'Or winner.

"But I think if he continues like he is now, I think people will probably just accept that that's what he's going to be forever. When I first saw him, I thought, geez, he's raw. I expected it obviously.

"I knew his age, but I expected that of a younger player. That he’s going to learn more about the game and the role and things like that.

"But with his age, you think to yourself, well, if he’s not learned it by now and I've been saying it for a couple of years now, but probably I'm starting to think that what you see is what you get now.

"[Nunez is] A talented boy who's got great attributes that will certainly have a big role to play for Liverpool. Two years ago, I thought this kid could be anything. I was so excited in a way to see what he could be. Now I'm starting to come around to thinking what we see is what we get."

Barcelona have reportedly expressed interest in signing Nunez this summer but would lack the necessary funds to make a deal happen.

However, Liverpool are backing their hit-and-miss forward and are planning around him for Arne Slot's debut campaign.

