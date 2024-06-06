Geertruida COMPETITION, Neves price REVEALED, Di Gregorio CHOOSES- Liverpool Transfer News Today

The countdown to the summer transfer window is well and truly on, and we've got the latest Liverpool transfer news for you today (Thursday, June 6).

With Jurgen Klopp's departure and Arne Slot's arrival, the Reds are actively pursuing multiple targets to retool their squad.

Liverpool release 10

Liverpool have confirmed the release of TEN players upon the expiration of their contracts at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara are chief among the departures as senior first-team stars.

Both struggled with injury throughout the campaign with Matip’s season curtailed in December having been hit with an ACL injury against Fulham.

Although Jurgen Klopp was hopeful of the club offering the 32-year-old a new deal, he was instead given his send-off on the last day of the Premier League season at Anfield.

Inacio update

Although the links stretch back far, respected Liverpool journalist David Lynch claims that Goncalo Inacio is, in fact, not on the list of potential arrivals for the Reds.

Instead he claims that Liverpool’s name has been added to the mix in order to generate interest in the centre back.

That’s not to say Liverpool under Arne Slot won’t be in the market for a centre back but at this stage it looks unlikely they will be moving for Portuguese Primeira Liga winner Inacio.

However, the emergence of Jarell Quansah over the course of last season may well have lessened the urgency in that area.

Adrian contract offer

Liverpool have officially confirmed a contract offer made to one of their players. The Reds announcement came with their retained list.

Liverpool revealed their retained list for the 2024/25 season, with a series of players departing the club. The most prominent two are Joel Matip and Thiago, of course, with their departures announced last month.

But one name who isn't on the list is goalkeeper Adrian. The Spaniard's contract expires this summer, with every expectation having been that Liverpool would release him.

Reds face competition for Geertruida

Liverpool have again been named as suitors for Feyenoord vice-captain Lutsharel Geertruida but now face HUGE competition to land the Dutch ace.

Geertruida excelled under incoming Liverpool head coach Arne Slot for the Rotterdam side, winning the Eredivisie title in 2023 before adding a KNVB Beker (Dutch cup) this season.

Algemeen Dagblad now reveals that Liverpool will be joined in their chase for Geertruida by Tottenham, Newcastle and West Ham among English clubs while there is also interest in him from Germany and France.

Man Utd steal a march on Reds for Yoro

Manchester United have reportedly bid for another Liverpool transfer target. They’re trying to race ahead of their rivals.

Marca claims Manchester United have bid around £50m for Lille centre-back Leny Yoro. The teenager has been an absolute revelation this season, earning a spot in Ligue 1's Team of the Year at just 18.

That naturally draws a lot of interest and United are far from alone. Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked for a long time - as have Liverpool.

In fact, there have been reports of Liverpool's interest dating back to 2023. More recently, L'Equipe claimed the interest is still there as of two weeks ago. The Reds have long been the name put alongside Real and PSG as wanting to sign the young defender.

Liverpool must pay £102M for Neves

Liverpool must pay the full £120m release clause if they’re to sign one of the world’s most promising young midfielders.

Fabrizio Romano claims Benfica will demand the full release clause from clubs hoping to sign Joao Neves this summer. The 19-year-old has been a revelation over the last year or so, becoming one of the most promising midfielders in football.

And so the Portuguese giants know they won't need to sell him on the cheap. 18 months after securing over £110m for Enzo Fernandez, Benfica believe they can hold out for another enormous sum.

Di Gregorio chooses Juve

Liverpool have reportedly failed in an attempt to sign one of Serie A’s award-winning players of 2024.

Tuttosport claims Monza goalkeeper Michele di Gregorio is off to Juventus for next season. The 26-year-old won Serie A's goalkeeper of the year award for 2023/24.

Di Gregorio has had an interesting career path, first coming through at Inter as an academy product. He failed to break in to their first-team, however, and instead left on a series of loans.

The report suggests Liverpool put more money on the table for both Monza and Di Gregorio. Both club and player rejected the advances, however, as they'd already shaken hands on a deal with Juventus.

Liverpool FC Contracts Trent Alexander-Arnold Virgil van Dijk Mohamed Salah

