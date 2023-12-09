Geert Wilders reveals himself as Amy Winehouse fan on parliament playlist

Geert Wilders is joined by his fellow Freedom Party MPs for a selfie on the day they were sworn in - ROBIN VAN LONKHUUSEN/EPA-EFE/SHUTTERSTOCK

Geert Wilders, the hard-Right winner of the Dutch elections, has revealed himself as a fan of Amy Winehouse, the late British singer.

The anti-migrant campaigner picked Winehouse’s 2007 hit Back to Black for a Dutch parliament Spotify playlist of MPs’ favourite songs.

Last month, Mr Wilders and his Freedom Party defeated the establishment centre-Right VVD and Groenlinks-PvdA, an alliance of Left-wing and green parties, in the hard Right’s first victory in a Dutch general election.

VVD leader Dilan Yesilgöz, who had hoped to be the first female prime minister in Dutch history, picked Jolene by Dolly Parton. Frans Timmermans, the former EU climate boss who leads Groenlinks-PvdA, chose Thunder Road by Bruce Springsteen.

Queen was the most popular band represented on the list, with four MPs picking songs by the British group, including Innuendo, The Show Must Go On, Don’t Stop Me Now and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Amy Winehouse was known for her extravagant beehive as well as her string of hits - SOMETHIN' ELSE LTD/GETTY IMAGES EUROPE

Mr Wilders, 60, has spent the weeks since his shock victory on a campaign platform of “zero asylum seekers” last month urging other parties to form a coalition government with him.

But he has struggled because of his demand for a Nexit referendum, his virulent attacks on Islam – including manifesto vows to close mosques – and a call to stop weapons shipments to Ukraine.

Back to Black was the third single from the best selling album of the same name. The single, which Winehouse co-wrote with Mark Ronson, peaked at number 8 in the UK charts.

Winehouse, who died of alcohol poisoning aged 27, sings about being forsaken by a fickle lover who has left her for an ex-girlfriend in the song, inspired by her own love life.

Heart emoji tweet

The Freedom Party leader previously hinted at his admiration for the troubled diva from Camden more than a decade ago. After she died in July 2011, he tweeted “Amy Winehouse” with a heart emoji.

Mr Wilders would appear to have little in common with Winehouse. But, like the beehived singer, he has made a unique hairstyle, in his case a shock of striking blond locks, a central part of his public image.

Winehouse was also chosen by Rosanne Hertzberger, a MP for the New Social Contract party, who selected her song You Know I’m No Good.

Thierry Baudet, a pro-Putin far-Right politician with a taste for outlandish conspiracy theorists, picked The Beatles’ Free as a Bird. The song was released in 1995, long after the breakup of the group