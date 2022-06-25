In Gee Chun’s lead cut to three at KPMG Women’s PGA, where Lexi Thompson fights to end three-year drought

BETHESDA, Md. – In Gee Chun’s major romp at the KPMG Women’s PGA hit a speedbump when she was forced to take an unplayable on the par-5 16th that resulted in a double-bogey seven. After Chun’s lead swelled to seven on a blistering day outside the nation’s capital, she closed with only a three-shot advantage after a third-round 75 on Congressional’s Blue Course.

“If it’s going to be too easy, then I feel it is boring,” said Chun with that delightful smile.

Lexi Thompson, Sei Young Kim, who won this event in 2020, and Hye-Jin Choi share second at 5-under 211. Only two players – Jenny Shin (69) and Atthaya Thitikul (68) – broke 70 on a day when the scoring average was 73.59. The final group took 5 hours and 45 minutes to play.

“I found like they’ve put a few tricky pins out there,” said Hannah Green, the 2019 KPMG champ who trails by four. “You can’t really be too aggressive with the pins that they’ve put. If you go for it and it doesn’t work your way, you can easily make a bogey or a double.”

In Gee Chun of South Korea and her caddie Dean Herden look for her golf ball behind the 16th green during the third round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Congressional Country Club on June 25, 2022, in Bethesda, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Chun, a two-time major champion who led by six after 36 holes, opened with a course-record 64 to take the early command at the first women’s professional event ever held at Congressional. After making it look so easy the first two rounds, Chun was pleased to make par on the last two holes.

“I’m so proud of myself because I hang in there after I had double bogey on 16,” said Chun.

Lexi Thompson of the United States signs her autograph for fans on the 18th green during the third round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Congressional Country Club on June 25, 2022, in Bethesda, Maryland. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Thompson hasn’t won on the LPGA in her last 50 starts and hasn’t claimed a major title since 2014, though she has come painfully close on several occasions. She’s playing with a renewed perspective since the loss of her grandmother, Mimi, in late May. She’s also playing inspired.

“She was my No. 1 supporter,” said Thompson. “It gives me the drive to be out here and do it for her.”

Thompson will be in the final group alongside Chun and Choi, a 22-year-old LPGA rookie who finished runner-up at the 2017 U.S. Women’s Open as an amateur. She finished third at this year’s Women’s Open at Pine Needles.

Choi has veteran caddie Pete Godfrey on the bag, husband of longtime LPGA player Jane Park. Their daughter Grace began suffering seizures last summer that led to brain damage. More than $120,000 has been raised on a GoFundMe account as Park has stepped away from the tour to care for Grace.

The LPGA community can certainly come together like a family at times. This weekend, Chun and Kim, who are neighbors in Irving, Texas, will battle it out for another major title.

Kim was the first to move to the Los Colinas community, where the LPGA used to hold the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout. Chun bought the house next door to Kim in 2020 and Minjee Lee, winner of the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open, has a home there as well. Together, they have five majors between them.

Chun enjoys cooking dinner for her friends. Kim particularly enjoys her macaroni and cheese with tuna. Chun says she’s looking to up her game, though.

“I like to cook different type of rice with all the veggies or meat,” she said, “but recently I’m trying to find how I better cook for steak with all the different seasonings or oil.”

Dinner of champions.