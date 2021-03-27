In Gee Chun goes from four strokes back to DQ’d at Kia Classic after scorecard error

In Gee Chun would’ve gone into the weekend four strokes behind leader Inbee Park and in a share of fourth at the Kia Classic. After Friday’s round, however, it was discovered during a routine scorecard review process that Chun had failed to sign her card.

She was disqualified for breaching Rule 3.3b(2). Chun, 26, shot 68-71 at Aviara Golf Club for a 5-under 139.

“I think I’m very ready for the weekend,” Chun told the media after her second round, long before the error was discovered.

The Kia Classic marked Chun’s fourth start of the 2021 season. She has two fourth-place finishes and a share of eighth.

Earlier in the week the two-time major winner said Aviara is one of her favorite courses on tour because the hilliness reminds her of South Korean courses.

She now heads to the ANA Inspiration, where her best finish is a share of second in 2016.