Gebbia's TD trifecta leads Oregon State, 31-27, over Cal

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) -- Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia passed for a touchdown, ran for a touchdown and was on the receiving end of a score in the Beavers' 31-27 victory Saturday over California at Reser Stadium.

Gebbia is the first Pac-12 quarterback since 1996 to account for touchdowns via the air, ground and as a receiver.

Gebbia's 1-yard touchdown run with 4:30 remaining, set up by Jesiah Irish's blocked punt, gave Oregon State its final lead.

California drove to the Beavers' 10 late in the fourth quarter, but on first-and-goal Chase Garbers' pass was tipped by Hamilcar Rashed Jr. and intercepted by fellow linebacker John McCartan.

Jermar Jefferson's 65-yard run with just under a minute to go sealed the win for Oregon State (1-2, 1-2 Pacific 12), which opened the season with losses to Washington State and Washington.

Jefferson ran for 196 yards, including a 75-yard jaunt on the game's first offensive play.

Oregon State led 24-20 in the fourth quarter and had possession, but safety Elijah Hicks intercepted a Gebbia pass and returned it 30 yards to the Beavers' 32.

The turnover led to Garber's 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jake Tonges and a 27-24 California (0-2, 0-2) lead with 8:01 remaining.

Tyjon Lindsey's 7-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Gebbia gave the Beavers a 24-20 lead with 13:35 left.

THE TAKEAWAY

California: The Golden Bears' first two scheduled games, against Washington and Arizona State, were canceled due to COVID-19 outbreaks and Cal was much improved from last week's 34-10 loss at UCLA.

California hurt its own cause on special teams. Nikko Remigio's 88-yard first quarter punt return was called back due to an illegal block, and he had a 90-yard kickoff return in the third quarter negated by a holding call.

Oregon State: The Beavers showed they can win a close game. Oregon State continues to rely on running back Jermar Jefferson, who had his third straight 100-yard game.

Story continues

Gebbia threw two interceptions and will need to improve moving forward if the Beavers hope to have any chance of upsetting No. 11 Oregon next week.

UP NEXT

California hosts Stanford Friday

Oregon State hosts No. 11 Oregon Friday.

----

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25