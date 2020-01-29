GearWrench returns as Kurt Busch sponsor in 2020

GearWrench, a hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group, will return as a sponsor of Kurt Busch in the Cup Series in 2020, Chip Ganassi Racing announced Wednesday.

GearWrench will be on the No. 1 Chevrolet in four Cup Series races: Phoenix Raceway (March 8), Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 24), Dover International Speedway (Aug. 23) and Talladega Superspeedway (Oct. 4).

The brand has been a primary sponsor of CGR since 2017 when Jamie McMurray drove the No. 1 car.

In 2019, it was Busch’s primary sponsor in four races and a co-primary sponsor in a fifth race.

Monster Energy will also return as a sponsor for Busch in his 20th full-time season in the Cup Series. This is will be Busch’s second season with Ganassi. He signed two-year extension last season.

