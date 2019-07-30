Gear up for another tailgating season with our picks for the best NFL-branded essentials

Whether it’s uncomfortably warm or freezing cold outside, nothing readies your body for hours of cheering on your favorite NFL team quite like a tailgate. An opportunity for camaraderie between family and friends, we are only a few short days away from the first preseason game of the season.

With that in mind, you might be wondering where to get your hands on tailgating essentials adorned with your team’s logo. Whether splurging on yourself or purchasing as a gift, keep reading for our picks on must-haves for your next party. While we’re only highlighting certain teams, these items are available for all 32 franchises.

The editors at Yahoo Sports are committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Dallas Cowboys 2' x 8' Tailgate Table

Dallas Cowboys 2' x 8' Tailgate Table

Map out what you think Jason Garrett’s offensive strategy will be with this all-purpose table designed to mimic a football field. Given it’s large structure, it’s perfect to serve your spread of chips, burgers and wings.

Shop it: $170 (was $200)

Los Angeles Rams Utility Tailgate Wagon

Carry everything from food to grilling utensils in this utility wagon. With a maximum weight of 110 pounds, you can haul everything at once and make your pay to another pre-game.

Shop it: $299

New England Patriots Wood Bottle Opener

Fine to play at the stadium or the comfort of your own home, this bottle opener not only catches the caps from your favorite brew, but also doubles as a fun game to strike up friendly competition while waiting for kick-off.

Shop it: $34 (was $40)

New Orleans Saints WinCraft Party Snack Helmet

New Orleans Saints WinCraft Party Snack Helmet

Story continues

The days of ordinary serving trays are long gone thanks to this party snack helmet. Show everyone whose side you’re one while simultaneously keeping their bellies full thanks to three separate compartments.

Shop it: $55 (was $65)

Seattle Seahawks String Lights

Illuminate your spirit with these statement lights bearing your team’s logo. Whether you string them along the perimeter of your fan cave or during primetime tailgate functions, you’ll have all your guests wondering where you snagged such a unique item.

Shop it: $26 (was $30)

Kansas City Chiefs 2' x 4' Vintage Authentic Toss Set

Kansas City Chiefs 2' x 4' Vintage Authentic Toss Set

Pass the time away until the big game by playing another beloved tailgate activity. Beautifully decorated with the logo of your favorite side, eight bean bags are also included in this set. Should you want your team’s logo imprinted on those too, then you can find those here.

Shop it: $213 (was $250)

Rawlings Pittsburgh Steelers Large Tailgate Kit

Rawlings Pittsburgh Steelers Large Tailgate Kit

Whether rain or shine, you’re going to be outside for the fun thanks to this tailgate kit complete with an all-weather steel-framed tent. The set also includes four logo chairs, one tailgate table and one canopy.

Shop it: $213 (was $250)