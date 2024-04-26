Gear up for some bull riding, roping, barrel racing and more at Lakeside Rodeo

Gear up for some bull riding, roping, barrel racing and more at Lakeside Rodeo

LAKESIDE, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — Bareback riding, team roping, stick horse races and bull riding are just some of the events happening at the 2024 Lakeside Rodeo the last weekend of April.

The 2024 Lakeside Rodeo is underway through Sunday in San Diego’s East County at the Lakeside Rodeo Arena located at 12584 Mapleview St. in Lakeside.

SeaWorld offering free tickets for veterans in May

Friday and Saturday’s performances will begin at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday’s performance starting at 1 p.m. Tickets are sold out for Friday and Saturday, but are still available online for Sunday. Kids ages two and under are free.

At the rodeo, fans can watch competitors in eight events — Bareback, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Saddle Bronc, Tie-Down Roping, Barrel Racing, Bull Riding, and Breakaway.

Taste of Little Italy returns to San Diego

Kids practice for stick horse races ahead of the Lakeside Rodeo

Behind the scenes of the Lakeside Rodeo: Youth ropers practice ahead of event

Rodeo clown shows off barrel racing ahead of Lakeside Rodeo

This year is the 60th year anniversary celebration of the Lakeside Rodeo. In celebration, each night of the rodeo will have a different theme. Thursday was “Retro Western,” Friday is “Red, White & Blue Patriotic,” Saturday is “Black & Gold 60th Anniversary, Sunday is “Blue” for Autism Awareness Month.

Parking is available on the main grounds, with handicap parking options and additional parking nearby.

Kid Cudi cancels world tour, including San Diego stop

Congressman Darrell Issa (CA-48) joined the Lakeside community Thursday night to help kick off “Family Night” at the opening of the Lakeside Rodeo, the largest in Southern California.

“The spirit of the West is truly alive here, and it is an honor and inspiration to see tradition, community, and heritage come together in Lakeside,” said Rep. Issa. “At a time when rodeo is being targeted, cancelled, and misunderstood, our home is showing what it is truly about: Respect and care of animals, love of the great outdoors, and the passing down to the next generation the spirit that led the way west. As the Lakeside Rodeo celebrates its second century of existence and 60th birthday as an annual event, I can’t think of a better place to teach the values we share and appreciate a proud way of life that has endured for centuries.”

California’s newest state park to open near Modesto this summer

Lakeside Rodeo Queens gear up for 60th Lakeside Rodeo

All proceeds from Lakeside Rodeo benefit the Youth of Lakeside.

Visit lakesiderodeo.com to purchase tickets, for event and parking information, an event map, a full schedule of events and much more.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.