Geane Herrera dies in fiery motorcycle crash on Gandy Boulevard: Reports

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Former UFC fighter Geane Herrera was killed in a motorcycle crash in Pinellas County over the weekend, according to TMZ.

Herrera, who also competed in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, died a few days before his 34th birthday.

Troopers say a motorcyclist, identified by TMZ as Herrera, was traveling eastbound on the Gandy Bridge at a high rate of speed around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, he crashed into the back of a Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by a 48-year-old St. Petersburg man, when he tried to overtake the vehicle.

Post-impact, troopers say the motorcycle went off the roadway and struck the concrete barrier before being redirected back onto the street where both the motorcycle and Herrera tumbled several hundred feet before coming to a complete stop and bursting into flames.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 26: Geane Herrera poses on the scale during the UFC weigh-in at Rod Laver Arena on November 26, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Herrera died at the scene. The driver of the Jeep Cherokee was not injured in the crash.

The California native made his UFC debut in August 2015 at UFC Fight Night 73 and lost via unanimous decision. He fought again just three months later and defeated Joby Sanchez via technical knockout. He lost his final two fights and moved to Absolute Championship Berkut in 2018.

In July 2021, he made his BKFC debut against Abdiel Velazquez and won via technical knockout.

"Geane was full of life, always trying to live life to the fullest, he was a dedicated athlete with big dreams of making a difference and leaving his print in this world," his family said on GoFundMe. "He was such a happy-go-lucky person that left a mark on everyone that came into his life."

He is survived by his 16-year-old son and his pregnant girlfriend, mother, father, sisters, and brother.

