GdS: Zirkzee wants Milan move but his agent is causing problems – the details

Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee would like to join AC Milan this summer but the fees being requested by his agents are slowing the process down.

As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri are set on trying to make Zirkzee the replacement for Olivier Giroud but there is a stumbling block that has to be addressed.

There is no problem when it comes to Zirkzee’s desire to join Milan, as he has been clear that he wants to stay in Italy and take the next step in Serie A.

There is also no problem with Milan paying Bologna, as the €40m release clause is one that the Rossoneri are happy to meet without any negotiation.

The problem is Kia Joorabchian, Zirkzee’s primary agent. He is asking for a €15m commission to make the move happen, a figure that Milan are not willing to pay. The assumption is that the agent knows Milan are getting a bargain with that release clause, so is attempting to receive more money for making it happen.

If Milan and Zirkzee stand firm, the agent is likely to relent on his position and then the move will go through. Milan ar expected to pay the release clause on July 1, when it becomes active for 15 days.