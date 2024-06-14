GdS: Zirkzee stalemate continues – Atletico Madrid striker enters frame for Milan

AC Milan have begun to look around at other options as the Joshua Zirkzee talks continue to be at a standstill, and a name from LaLiga has caught their attention.

As La Gazzetta dello Sport (seen below) report this morning, agent Kia Joorabchian is trying to use Zirkzee’s Netherlands call-up to his advantage. He is asking for a €15m commission, a disproportionate request which Milan have no intention of giving in to.

Thus began a phase of stalemate, which may or may not be overcome. Yesterday the silence continued, because Milan are waiting for Kia to review his claims, while Kia did not pick up the phone to contact the CEO Giorgio Furlani confirming that he wants to lower the requests.

The rift can be mended but the agent must step forward: Milan are otherwise ready to pay the €40m release clause of which 60% would go to Bologna and the other 40% to Bayern Munich. The Rossoblu stand to make a nice profit, but what also cannot be ruled out is him staying.

Milan are not in a hurry either: they have a wide list of alternatives and a large budget to allocate to the purchase of the attacker. Samu Omorodion is the latest name that has entered the frame, who last summer was purchased by Atletico Madrid for €5m.

He scored 9 goals in the last season, on loan at Alaves. His price is very much within Milan’s reach and they believe that he could grow into being a top centre-forward given that he is only 20, but there would be a risk factor attached.

The case of Serhou Guirassy and Romelu Lukaku is different: they cost even less (Guirassy has a €17.5m clause) and they offer adequate guarantees in front of goal, but they certainly have less room for growth. The outsider is Artem Dovbyk, 27 years old, a Ukrainian striker for Girona.