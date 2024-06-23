GdS: ‘Zirkzee postpones’ – Milan unfazed despite striker’s desire to wait

Joshua Zirkzee has chosen to delay a decision on his future until next month and this has forced AC Milan to begin looking at other options, a report claims.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Zirkzee has expressed a desire to wait until the end of the European Championship before resolving the issue regarding which club he will play for next.

Milan are unfazed and are waiting, but the last few days have produced rumours that Manchester United called Zirkzee’s agents and asked for information about a possible transfer.

A year ago they bought Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for €70m but they are thinking of signing another young forward from Italy to support him, and Zirkzee is in their sights.

However, this is nothing new because United have been among the candidates to sign Zirkzee since the winter together with Arsenal and Milan. Juventus joined shortly after, when they got Thiago Motta.

Milan moved first and most concretely, getting into a good position to close, but. they are not willing to pay the €15m commissions requested and they are in no hurry to make a final call.

In fact, Milan want to wait and see if that demand will decrease by the end of Euro 2024 because if Kia Joorabchian does budge a bit, the deal will be done. If not, other routes will be explored.