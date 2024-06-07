GdS: Why Milan believe Zirkzee will positively impact the entire attack

AC Milan are intent on signing Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee this summer as they believe he can improve the level of everyone else in the attack.

As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport (as seen below), Milan are ready to pay the €40m release clause for the Dutchman and the 23-year-old is keen to make the move.

A new striker is needed to replace Olivier Giroud who has left the club for LAFC, and the hope is that Zirkzee’s way of playing will actually enhance other people in the attack.

There is great excitement at the prospect of having Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao on the other side of a player like Zirkzee.

Also, Zirkzee will be able to provide a lot more movement and flexibility than Giroud could, which may create new attacking opportunities for the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tijjani Reijnders in the midfield.

The move currently hinges on the commission that the agent is asking for, as the €15m requested is far higher than Milan are willing to pay.

The feeling is that with Zirkzee wanting to make the move and the release clause being triggered by Milan, the agent will have to lower his demands rather than derail the whole move.