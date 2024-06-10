GdS: Why Fonseca’s arrival puts Florenzi’s Milan future at risk

The AC Milan management in conjunction with the incoming head coach Paulo Fonseca are thinking a lot about the full-back department ahead of the summer mercato, and Alessandro Florenzi is not guaranteed to stay.

That is according to La Gazzetta dello Sport (seen below) who speak about the ‘puzzle’ in the left and right-back roles for Milan, given that Theo Hernandez is the ‘great variable’ of the transfer window that is approaching.

On the other side, Florenzi is at risk of leaving. He had some difficult days while at Roma with Paulo Fonseca, which eventually resulted in him leaving his boyhood club to join Valencia and PSG on loan before ending up at Milan.

The chances of staying would have been higher with other coaches, the paper adds, but it would be reasonable to assume a clean slate and in the last year Florenzi has shown that he can still lend a hand to Milan.

He was a ‘reserve’ option used in 40 games last season, while he is seen as particularly important for the dressing room and set pieces. Fonseca and the club will soon talk about him too, knowing that the arrival of a target like Emerson Royal or Tiago Santos could limit the usage of the Italian.