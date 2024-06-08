GdS: Why Bologna made U-turn on signing Saelemaekers permanently

Alexis Saelemaekers will not stay at Bologna beyond the current loan agreement and will thus return to AC Milan this summer. After it seemed that the Rossoblu would exercise the option, everything changed quickly.

Milan and Bologna reached an agreement for an initial loan deal last summer, including a buy-out option worth around €10m. And after positive performances, Saelemaekers appeared destined to remain at the club beyond the loan.

As was reported by Gazzetta dello Sport a few days ago, and now confirmed by other reports, everything changed when Bologna hired Vincenzo Italiano to replace Thiago Motta. The 46-year-old isn’t a huge fan of Belgina and would like to bring Fiorntina’s Christian Kouame with him instead.

It’s not all doom and gloom for Milan and Saelemaekers, though, as Juventus have expressed an interest in the winger. Motta has already reached an agreement with the club, with only the announcement missing, and he’s pushing for the signing of the Rossoneri outcast.

Milan have set a request of just over €10m, meaning they will actually cash in a bit more if Juventus are willing to pay up. All things considered, it seems it could work out for the best for all parties involved.