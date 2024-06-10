GdS: Theo has agreement with Bayern over terms but Davies doubt persists

AC Milan are hoping that Bayern Munich’s interest in Theo Hernandez does not turn into a formal bid, especially given that the defender has reportedly agreed terms with them.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (seen below) reports that Theo is ‘one of the great variables’ of the Milan’s summer as a ‘curious international thriller’ featuring Bayern Munich and Real Madrid is underway.

The foreseen scenario, until a couple of months ago, was the same for all involved: Real Madrid were going to sign Alphonso Davies one year before his contract with Bayern expired, and they would then use that money to sign Theo to replace him.

However, Davies’ future remains up in the air and Theo is waiting. Bayern’s offer to him is not under discussion because a preliminary agreement on the salary already exists, but the Bavarians have not made any progress with Milan.

The clubs will talk about it later with a lot depending on how the Bayern-Davies renewal talks go, but in the meantime the Rossoneri are ‘not even talking to Theo’ about his renewal.

As we analysed in an article last night based on the information we have learned, Mike Maignan is a far more realistic candidate to leave this summer than Theo.