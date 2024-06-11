GdS: Spot freed up for Milan U23 – the background and the players who will star

AC Milan are set to get the final green light and they will soon be able to officially register their U23 team in Serie C ahead of the new season.

As we reported via our colleagues at SempreMilan.it yesterday, Ancona will announce its exclusion on Friday, having finished 16th in the league last season. It is vital news which opens the doors to Milan U23 who will therefore be officially registered from next year, barring any twists.

Now, La Gazzetta dello Sport (seen below) also confirm that Ancona did not meet the requirements and the turning point came yesterday when Covisoc gave its opinions on the registration applications and the official confirmation arrived that the only rejection was that of Ancona.

The Dorici now have a couple of days to appeal (even if it seems unlikely that they will do so, given that they admitted not having paid the last two months’ wages) which would push the FIGC to give a final opinion.

The exclusion will be made official in the Federal Council on Friday, and they are the only one club out of 100 professional clubs in Italy that have failed to register, which is the lowest in recent years with respect to exclusions.

The Lega Pro will also evaluate with Juventus Next Gen (which should move from Alessandria to Biella) and Atalanta U23 how to divide the teams into the three groups and it is likely that there will be a draw to determine which team goes in which geographical league.

The numbers and the stars

For the second team Milan are ready to invest €12m, including operating costs. The head coach will be Daniele Bonera, while the management of the team will be entrusted to the sporting director Jovan Kirovski, brought to the club by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The stadium chosen is the Stadio Felice Chinetti in Solbiate Arno, just three and a half kilometres from Milanello. Milan says it is ready to take on any improvements to the system that may be necessary.

With regards to the squad, the plan is to establish a group of 50-55 players across the first team and U23 team, allowing for free movement between the two and for the divide to be in name only.

It will be made up of a mix of players from the Primavera, those who don’t find enough space in the first team and some returning from loans.

The focus will above all be on how Francesco Camarda will be used, perhaps a little in the Primavera and a little in the U23s. Then we are talking about Kevin Zeroli, Davide Bartesaghi, Jan-Carlo Simic (if he stays), Alex Jimenez (who will remain), Diego Sia and Hugo Cuenca.

Players that return to base and have struggled out on loan such as Marco Nasti, Devis Vasquez, Marco Pellegrino, Marko Lazetic and Chaka Traoré are just some of the possible profiles that could be used.