GdS: ‘Possible not probable’ – Milan facing puzzling situation with Leao

After reports broke about interest from Saudi Arabia in Rafael Leao, AC milan now have a ‘puzzle’ on their hands about his future, a report has claimed.

It is completely understandable why there is interest in Rafael Leao as we approach the mercato’s opening. He is one of the best in his position, without being in the prime of his career, and he holds an exceptional brand for a club to invest in also.

Therefore, it is understandable why his profile has been identified by teams in the Saudi Pro League, as a player to continue their building of international reputation. After all, having a player like Leao alongisde Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr. is an exceptional showcase for a league, especially one looking to progress and grow.

However, as reported earlier this week, Milan will not allow a sale unless a bid arrives that matches his release clause, given the player and club are happy with their current situation. Furthermore, the player himself is unsure of a move to Arabia.

Today, in his colum for Gazzetta dello Sport (read below), Luca Bianchin stated the situation is puzzling. According to Bianchin, an intermediary trusted by his father has been talking to Arabian clubs, but interest exists from other areas, such as PSG who may approach the Rossoneri in the future.

Ultimately, Leao has been with the club for five years, and a goodbye is possible, but whether it is probable is a puzzle in itself.