GdS: ‘Paulo votes for Tammy’ – Milan eye Roma striker with Jovic and Okafor at risk

Paulo Fonseca is looking favourably upon the idea of bringing Tammy Abraham to AC Milan, a report claims, and that could have an impact on Luka Jovic’s future.

In an article largely centred around Milan’s pursuit of Youssouf Fofana, this morning’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (seen below) has a section titled ‘Paulo votes for Tammy’ regarding the links with Roma’s Abraham.

The paper states that there are daily conversations taking place between Giorgio Furlani, Geoffrey Moncada, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the new coach to discuss various targets in various positions, with the centre-forward role perhaps being the most important.

Joshua Zirkzee remains the number one candidate but with one certainty: Milan will not bow to the requests of the Dutchman’s agent and while they will pay his €40m release clause they will not pay the €15m in requested commissions.

Thus, among the alternative candidates is that of Tammy Abraham, who is leaving Roma. Milan consider him an interesting profile, even as a back-up striker, and Fonseca is someone that admires him too.

The future of the other strikers currently present in the Rossoneri squad remains to be understood. Luka Jovic is expected to renew and he scored a big goal for Serbia at the European Championship recently, so he could get some attention from other clubs.

On the other hand there is a rather strange situation surrounding Noah Okafor, who did well with the minutes he got last season but does not yet have a clear role in the squad and has had zero minutes for Switzerland so far at the Euros.