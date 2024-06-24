GdS: ‘Ongoing reflections’ – why the fates of Okafor and Abraham could cross

The AC Milan management are pondering how to fine-tune the attack ahead of next season while looking for the next starting striker, and there could be some movements concerning Noah Okafor.

This morning’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (seen below) talks about the confusion that surrounds Milan’s pursuit of a new striker, amid the complications that have arisen in getting the Joshua Zirkzee deal done and the alternatives being evaluated.

However, they also talk about the potential back-up to the new No.9 and more specifically about Tammy Abraham. His name has popped up in recent days, offered to the Rossoneri by Roma who are trying to sell to buy.

Although Milan’s response was initially ‘lukewarm’, the management are now pondering the idea of the Englishman being a deputy in the striker role, and that could well spell bad news for Noah Okafor who last season was given minutes mostly as a centre-forward rather than as a winger.

Indeed, Abraham’s fate and potential arrival could intersect with that of Okafor. La Gazzetta speaks of ‘ongoing reflections’ at Casa Milan regarding the future of the Swiss player, who has not had a single minute so far at the European Championship under Yakin.