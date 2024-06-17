GdS: Next week set to be crucial for Milan’s pursuit of Tottenham defender – the details

A right-back is among the priorities for AC Milan in the upcoming mercato, and a report suggests that they could complete the signing of one very shortly.

While Davide Calabria has not given Milan any signs of being a glaring issue, he has faced more scrutiny this season than he has done before. Perhaps, as captain, this is to be expected with the season that the club have had, though.

Regardless of this, the Rossoneri are looking to invest in a deputy for him, given his current deputy, Alessandro Florenzi, is ageing and cannot compete for the position at a level he may have been able to previously.

Other positions are taking priority, and the budget will not be focused on his deputy, far from it. However, there is a good budget being allocated to the role, and as Gazzetta dello Sport (via Milan News) writes, the next week will be crucial.

Paulo Fonseca is planning a defensive revolution, and at least two new players will be added, barring any further departures, a central defender is important, and many names are in contention, but on the right, one name is becoming the preference: Emerson Royal.

It is believed a deal could cost around €20 million, and the player has already got the move in his sights. According to the report, the next week could be crucial for negotiations.