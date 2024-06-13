GdS: Milan and Zirkzee’s agent in stand-off over ‘insane’ commission demands

The Joshua Zirkzee situation remains a ‘puzzle’ that AC Milan are looking to solve, as there is still a gap on the commissions that his agent is requesting.

As La Gazzetta dello Sport report, Zirkzee’s representative Kia Joorabchian wants €15m in commissions from Zirkzee’s next move. Milan have no budget problems, they have a positive balance sheet and can afford to buy without selling, but it is more a question of principle rather than money.

The amount to be allocated to Zirkzee’s agent would be more than a third of the cost of the transfer fee (his €40m release clause) and not only for this reason is it considered ‘insane’. Milan will not pay 15 million but not even ten or any other reckless figure: they will instead pay the amount they deem in line with the market and the value of the player in question.

Paying €40m, without considering extra expenses, would make Zirkzee the third most expensive transfer in the Rossoneri’s history. On the top step of the podium is Bonucci at €42m, in second is Rui Costa with €41m.

Adding the commissions would see Zirkzee climb to number one, and so while the relationship is not broken between Milan and Kia, things are currently on standby and will be able to resume if the demands are lowered.

It is unlikely that Milan will dial the number and try to restart the dialogue: on the contrary, they expect Joorabchian to come forward and mend the (still repairable) rift. Milan have chosen Zirkzee and Paulo Fonseca would like him too.

The interest is reciprocated because the striker prefers the idea of joining another club in Italy despite interest from teams abroad, while the legacy of Marco van Basten and the presence of his idol Zlatan Ibrahimovic only strengthen the desire.

Zirkzee has now been included in the list of players called up for the European Championship. His name was not included in the initial list, but Koeman called him after the injury to Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners.

The 23-year-old will thus join the national team and the story could also have repercussions on the transfer market. Will Kia take more time, waiting to see if an unexpected European exploit could increase Zirkzee’s valuation? And maybe make commission requests go up further?

Milan are not in a hurry either: they are strong in their convictions and there are a number of alternatives too, like Serhou Guirassy, ​​Romelu Lukaku, Jonathan David and Artem Dovbyk.