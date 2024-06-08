GdS: Milan weigh up pros and cons as Jovic could leave on a free transfer

Luka Jovic arrived on deadline day last summer and although the expectations were low, the striker has still impressed most of the fans. His future, on the other hand, is far from certain as AC Milan might not renew the contract.

After a tough start to the season, Jovic found some momentum and scored eight goals in the space of three months (nine in total). Then came the infamous red card against Monza, which certainly elevated doubts that had been highlighted earlier.

Milan are well aware of the player’s potential but next season, they need guarantees and according to Gazzetta dello Sport, they are considering the signing of Armando Broja. He could leave Chelsea for a relatively low figure and he’s also younger than Jovic.

The Rossoneri won’t head into next season with three strikers, and as Joshua Zirkzee is expected to be the main man, one of Broja and Jovic will not be part of the plans. The directors are currently weighing up the pros and cons, but there is not a huge rush on this front.

Of course, if Jovic were to leave Milan, he would do so on a free transfer as a one-year deal (with an option for a renewal) was signed last summer.