GdS: Milan U16s ready for final against Atalanta – Ibrahimovic among stars of Baldo’s side

AC Milan’s U16 side have a chance to lift a trophy tonight when they take on Atalanta in the Scudetto final at the Stadio Riviera delle Palme in San Benedetto del Tronto.

As La Gazzetta dello Sport write, Milan arrive at the match after having eliminated Monza, Empoli and Sampdoria, with several talents to keep an eye on that have been working under the head coach Simone Baldo.

Among the protagonists of the Rossoneri Under 16 team, Simon La Mantia and Filippo Plazzotta stand out first and foremost, both born in 2008. The former, already the team’s driving force in the regular season – with 10 goals scored in the first phase of the season – did not disappoint expectations in the phase final and has already scored four goals.

Last season he mainly played as a defender (centrally or on the right), while this year he has projected himself forward, taking advantage of his remarkable physical skills, even wearing the captain’s armband on several occasions.

Filippo Plazzotta, scorer of 10 league goals, is also a midfielder and is described as a ‘dynamic and unpredictable talent’. In the quarter-finals against Empoli he shone, sealing the 6-1 win against the Tuscans with a brace.

More Stories / Primavera

GdS: Milan U16s ready for final against Atalanta – Ibrahimovic among stars of Baldo’s side

22 June 2024, 15:30

Il Piccolo: Milan targeting 20-goal striker to bolster U23 squad – the details

22 June 2024, 14:15

CM: Milan make decision on Simmelhack and Nissen amid U23 team launch

22 June 2024, 12:40

The name that immediately catches the eye in the squad available to Baldo is that of Vincent Ibrahimovic, son of Zlatan and the younger brother of Maximilian. Unlike Zlatan, however, Vincent is a midfielder and the curiosity is that a few months ago he scored his first goal against Venezia, with his father present.

Simone Lontani took centre stage in the Under 16 play-offs after an excellent season with Christian Terni’s Under 17 team. A pure striker, he scored 13 goals in the Under 17 – with a brace in the 4-0 against Inter – and a goal a few days ago in the 1-1 draw against Monza, in the round of 16 of the U16 Scudetto finals. In February he signed his first professional contract.

Simone Lupo, born in 2008 like Francesco Camarda, has scored 13 goals this season. A winger of Sicilian origins (he was born in Palermo), he is one of the most prominent stars of the youth team: a right-footed left winger who boasts physicality, technique, good dribbling and an eye for goal.