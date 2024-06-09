GdS: Milan and Theo Hernandez awaiting Bayern-Davies developments

AC Milan are watching developments over at Bayern Munich closely, knowing that their summer transfer window could transform dramatically based on a renewal.

This morning’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (seen below) talks about Milan’s plan to back the new head coach Paulo Fonseca with some investment, namely in the attacking department where two strikers could arrive for a combined €70m.

The plan for Fonseca is then clear: sign Joshua Zirkzee as soon as possible so he can begin to work with the squad from the beginning of July. There are about 20 days from the raduno to leaving for the United States tour.

Milan know that a fair bit of their summer also passes through Germany and not only because of the European Championship: there is a decision to make by Bayern Munich that can change the fate of Theo Hernandez.

Bayern are fighting a battle with Alphonso Davies, their starting left-back who for now is not renewing and is looking to Spain to understand if Real Madrid will really make an offer.

Milan’s market also depends on this, because if Davies were to be sold then the Bundesliga giants would turn to the French full-back. In the face of a huge offer Milan could sell Theo, and that radically changes that plans and the budget to carry them out.