GdS: Milan set €100m price tag amid Theo’s words and Real Madrid links

Theo Hernandez is on the radar of several big clubs and after his words yesterday, the exit rumours have been fueled. According to a report, however, AC Milan has a very clear stance on the matter as a € 100m offer would be needed.

The Frenchman has been a key player for Milan ever since his arrival and he’s also expected to be very important for his country this summer. As highlighted by today’s edition of Gazzetta dello Sport (see photo below), his words about the future thus caught the Rossoneri off guard a bit.

Milan set hefty price tag

“I’m focused on the Euros. Whether or not I will stay at Milan, we will see later,” he stated. Theo certainly did what he does best, surprise people, but this time the Rossoneri were the ones left disorientated. Only for a short time, though, as the management has made it known that €100m is needed to sell the star.

Bayern Munich have previously expressed their interest as the renewal negotiations with Alphonso Davies have been far from straightforward. However, the Canadian international – who has been heavily linked with Real Madrid – could end up staying in Germany.

In that case, the Bernabeu side could focus fully on Hernandez and bring him back to the club five years after he left. The 26-year-old has always made it clear that he would like a return, but it would be a hefty operation.

Leao-esque salary ready

Even though Milan have made their stance clear, and don’t intend to move from it, the current contract expires in 2026 and that is far from ideal. Renewal talks are expected to pick up after the Euros and a Rafael Leao-esque salary is ready for Hernandez, i.e. around €7m per year.

However, as made clear by Zlatan Ibrahimovic a few days ago, Milan will only make an effort for players who want to remain at the club. If Hernandez were to tell the management that he would like a return to Real Madrid, therefore, things could change.

In any case, we are talking about a very high price tag and the Rossoneri know that a club like Real Madrid could come up with the money. Money which, of course, would then be reinvested ob the mercato as we saw with Sandro Tonali last summer.