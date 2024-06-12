GdS: Milan ready to launch €20m bid for Tottenham defender

AC Milan are ready to make Tottenham a bid of €20m for Brazilian defender Emerson Royal, meaning he could become the first signing of the summer for the Rossoneri.

As has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport (as seen below), Milan want to get active in the transfer market straight away and have set their sights on Emerson.

The 25-year-old Brazilian is viewed as a worthy option to provide depth behind Davide Calabria and he could eventually be the replacement for the Italian.

Milan are expected to announce Paulo Fonseca as coach on Thursday and that could be the touch paper for the Rossoneri to start making signings and working more seriously on negotiations.

Tottenham initially wanted €30m for Emerson but they have lowered their request and Milan think that €20m could be enough to get the Premier League club to part with the former Barcelona man.

Since joining Tottenham, Emerson has been something of a bit-part player with some impressive moments. The emergence of Pedro Porro at right-back means there is less space for Emerson and that is why he is willing to make this move and fight with Calabria for a place. He cost Tottenham €25m in 2021.