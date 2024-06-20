GdS: Milan open ‘flagship’ new store in city centre – the details

As one of the fastest-growing football clubs, AC Milan are looking to cash in on the growing interest and have opened a new store in the city centre.

It was recently revealed, that Milan were one of the fastest-growing European football clubs, with an annual growth of 35%, which takes the club’s growth in the past eight seasons to 163% – a phenomenal rise, which the Rossoneri will look to further strengthen in years to come.

To do this, Milan are looking at further increasing their commercial profile and have done so today by opening a new ‘flagship’ store in the centre of Milan, as Gazzetta dello Sport reports. The new store is around 500 square meters big and is located in the Via Dante location in Milan – a prestigious area in itself.

Given the store is located here, it is a lively area, which will increase the eyes on the store whilst also further aligning the club with RedBird’s vision for developing the club and the brand. Alongside the recent commercial work with iconic brands such as Off-White, the New York Yankees, and Warner Bros. there is a clear aim to further grow the Diavolo’s brand off the pitch.

Ultimately, it serves as a sign of the club’s development, which is only possible due to the continuously growing fanbase.