GdS: Milan looking to ship out five returning loanees this summer – the names

While a lot of the attention will be directed towards signings that AC Milan will make this summer, the management will also work to create space in the squad with some exits.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have provided a breakdown of the situations linked to five players that Milan are looking at moving on this summer, with each summarised below.

Daniel Maldini: After loans to Spezia and Empoli, the playmaker hit form for Monza, scoring four goals in the second half of the season. Galliani would gladly welcome him back but more evaluations on his future are needed, however finding him a team won’t be complicated.

Alexis Saelemaekers: After being a key man in Bologna’s run to a Champions League spot, the departure of Thiago Motta means they did not use their option to buy. However, Saelemaekers’ value has increased and Milan can aim to obtain a decent amount from his sale.

Divock Origi: The same does not apply to the former Liverpool centre-forward, who moved to Milan in 2022 and scored just two goals in his first season. He was a spare part at Nottingham Forest this season, which coupled with his high salary and the remaining two years of his contract means it will not be easy to find a suitor.

Fode Ballo-Toure: What was said for Origi also applies to the Senegalese full-back, purchased in 2021 and failing to convince. He moved to Fulham last summer but played just six games all season. He will return, but Milan are aiming to sell him permanently.

Devis Vasquez: The Colombian goalkeeper, 26, spent the season on loan with Sheffield Wednesday for the first half then in Serie B with Ascoli for the second half. He did well with the latter, so much so that he ended up in the notebooks of several sporting directors. Milan will decide with the player which solution to choose for his future.