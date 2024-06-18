GdS: Milan-linked striker one step away from joining Dortmund

AC Milan-linked striker Serhou Guirassy is very close to signing for Borussia Dortmund after the German side offered him a contract.

As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Milan News), the Champions League finalists are close to securing the Stuttgart striker who netted 28 Bundesliga goals last season.

Milan were heavily linked with signing Guirassy in January but he opted to stay at Stuttgart, and then he has been viewed as one of the alternative targets to Joshua Zirkzee this summer, along with others like Lille’s Jonathan David.

Guirassy has been available for less than €20m so it would only have been a matter of time before someone signed him, and Dortmund have offered him the chance to be the starting striker in a league where he has already proven he has what it takes to succeed.

This news will not be of any serious concern to Milan as long as they are able to get the deal over the line for Zirkzee.

He will only cost €40m thanks to the release clause but if the interest from Manchester United proves to be too much of a problem, then Milan will have lost one of their best alternative targets to another team.