GdS: ‘Milan, hurry up!’ – why urgency is growing to close the Zirkzee deal

AC Milan remain the frontrunners to land Joshua Zirkzee, a report claims, but there is a growing feeling that the deal must be closed deal or it might never get done.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (seen below), the negotiations between Milan and Zirkzee’s agents have entered a period of silence that will probably last for the whole week, because Giorgio Furlani and Kia Joorabchian remain fixed in their positions.

Those positions can be summed up more or less like this: Kia says that €15m in commissions are needed to close the deal in addition to the €40m release clause but Milan will not pay that amount either now or in the future. So, what happens now?

Competition

Manchester United contacted Zirkzee’s agents in recent days to obtain information and for Milan it is an alarm that sounds in the distance, for now at controlled decibels.

United are interested but have not made official offers and do not appear ready to pay €40m. After all, they bought a striker from Italy last summer – Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for €70m – and he is someone they must be patient with.

The Zirkzee idea, however, is not new. Back in February it was Arsenal and United who enquired about the Dutchman, and the Premier League duo were the favourites because their purchasing power is unparalleled in Europe.

Not only that, but Joorabchian has always done business mainly between London and Manchester. Milan and Juventus started in the second row, then the former took the lead.

In pole position

The situation for Milan is still under control. Bologna and Bayern are not a problem: with the €40m clause, they are forced to accept that Zirkzee will leave, and the player has made it clear several times that he wants to stay in Italy.

He feels good in Serie A and above all considers another year there to be functional to his growth. He also knows that the Premier League is the most natural destination for strong players, but rushing can be detrimental too.

The chances that Zirkzee will smile while holding a red and black shirt in his hand in July remain good because commissions are never just a matter between agent and club. The player always has a role in the negotiation, economic and above all strategic.

If Joorabchian doesn’t close with Milan it’s also because Zirkzee, so far, has preferred to take his time. This is why Bologna believes – rightly – that they still have a chance to keep him and they are trying to do that.

The plan is clear: Bologna can offer the Champions League and a city that are in love with him, while they would offer Zirkzee a pay rise and the release clause would be higher. However, if Milan are favourites, it is for good reason.