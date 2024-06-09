GdS: Milan hope to sign Spurs defender for €20m – Aston Villa man the alternative

AC Milan are looking for a right-back who provides some added attacking firepower and the Premier League has a couple of interesting opportunities, a report claims.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (seen below), technical director Geoffrey Moncada flew to London two days ago. He thought he would disappear and instead he was spotted in the English capital, where he was continuing negotiations in view of the summer.

Two right-backs above all are of interest: Emerson Royal of Spurs and Matty Cash of Aston Villa. Those seem to be the two possible solutions for Paulo Fonseca’s new Milan, given that the coach asks his full-backs to participate in attacks.

Emerson Royal ticks those boxes in the eyes of Moncada and the club are willing to pay €20m for him, while Spurs at the moment are looking for a bit more. The distance persists but compared to the starting positions it has already reduced: Tottenham wanted €30m not long ago.

In the next round of talks the parties will be able to get even closer. On the pitch, Emerson and Milan have already met twice: in the two legs of the Champions League round of 16, where the Brazilian (for Antonio Conte’s Tottenham) started both games.

In the summer of 2021 he was purchased for €25m by Barcelona having shown good signs at Betis, but having fallen out of favour at Sprs his aim is to find continuity at a club that will help him become a starter for Brazil.

One alternative is based in Birmingham: Matty Cash, 26 years old, Polish (but out of the European Championship due to injury) at Aston Villa. However, they want over €25m to sell. The other is Tiago Santos of Lille: compared to the other candidates, he is cheaper at €10-12m.