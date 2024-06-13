GdS: Milan fans show faith as season ticket sales produce positive numbers

AC Milan’s season ticket campaign for the 2024-2025 season began yesterday and the initial data that has emerged is more than encouraging, a report claims.

As La Gazzetta dello Sport (seen below) report this morning, the Milan fans showed their confidence in the project and the new era that Paulo Fonseca will lead. In the first hour available for existing season ticket holders to renew 1,000 did immediately be available, which is double the number of a year ago.

Widening the scope to the first six hours, there are as many as 2,500 renewals which is once again a clear increase compared to the average of 12 months ago. Yesterday the season ticket campaign began and until 26 June it will be the window for current holders to renew in their existing seat.

Milan’s goal is the same as a year ago which is to get 41,500 season ticket holders and is effectively a sell-out, given that a certain amount of tickets have to be held back for matchday sales.

The slogan chosen by the management for the campaign is ‘Join the class of 125’, to once again appeal to the love of the Rossoneri supporters in the year in which the club will turn 125 years old .

There is also an average increase in prices, around 19%, which did raise fears that they might be a bit slow to sell initially. However, those fears did not come true.