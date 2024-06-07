GdS: Milan continue planning whilst waiting for U23 entry into Serie C

AC Milan are still waiting to find out whether they can legally enter an Under 23 team into Serie C next season as it requires one team not to take their existing place.

As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan are planning for the season as if their place is confirmed, not wanting to be caught out by a position coming up later in the summer than expected.

Sixty clubs have submitted their application to be in the three Serie C divisions and if all 60 are successful, then Milan will not be able to play. The expectation is that Ancona will be financially unable to take their place, and Milan will swoop.

This would make the Rossoneri the third U23 team in Serie C, with Atalanta U23 and Juventus Next Gen already there.

Milan have allocated €12m euros of investment to the U23 setup, with Daniele Bonera poised to be the coach once things get off of the ground. The home matches will be played at Solbiatese, just three and a half kilometres from Milanello.

There will be a group of 50-55 players that Bonera can call upon for his matches, but they would not exclusively be available for the U23s. The plan is that the same sporting vision will exist across all levels at the club.