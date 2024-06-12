GdS: Maignan wants Milan stay with more renewal talks planned – an extra ‘regista’ for Fonseca

French goalkeeper Mike Maignan is keen to stay at Milan this summer despite being linked with a number of big clubs, which will be a boost for the incoming Paulo Fonseca.

As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport (as seen below), there is a big few weeks on the horizon for Milan when it comes to renewals.

Maignan will be out of contract in 2026, as will French left-back Theo Hernandez. Talks have been underway with both players but no deals have been struck just yet.

The key factor for Milan when it comes to Maignan is that he wants to stay at the club, which makes the whole process easier.

No deal is going to be signed immediately though as Maignan is now entirely focused on the European Championship and talks will only commence once that tournament has ended for France.

His current deal sees him earn €3.2m per season and he feels that is not in line with his stature both at Milan and in Europe, as shown by some of the interest in him. Milan are ready to offer him a higher salary and the assurance that the team around him will be getting better.

Maignan holds great importance in the dressing room and after losing Olivier Giroud and Simon Kjaer, Fonseca will need players like Maignan to help lead the group.