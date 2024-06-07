GdS: Lukaku and the others – Milan keeping alternatives to Zirkzee open

AC Milan are making sure that they have alternative options to Joshua Zirkzee in the event that a move for the Bologna forward isn’t possible.

As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Romelu Lukaku is one of the strikers linked to Milan despite Zirkzee still being the primary choice to replace Olivier Giroud.

There is no problem with paying the €40m release clause to Bologna for Zirkzee which will be active between July 1 and July 15, and the player certainly wants to join Milan. The problem is that his agent wants a €15m commission which Milan are not willing to pay, so that has to be worked out.

In terms of alternatives, Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig is an option but he would likely cost around €65m which is more than Milan want to part with as it stands.

Chelsea striker Lukaku would be very happy to play for Milan despite his time at Inter, and he would be equally happy to reunite at Napoli with Antonio Conte. Milan would only try and loan Lukaku.

Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez is also on Milan’s radar as a backup option, but Zirkzee is still the favourite both from a technical and financial standpoint, as long as the commission can be solved.