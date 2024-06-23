GdS: Lukaku, Omorodion, Broja – the list of Zirkzee alternatives for Milan

AC Milan’s management are looking into back-up plans in the event that Joshua Zirkzee does not arrive due to the issues over commissions, and there are several names on the list.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Zirkzee has expressed a desire to wait until the end of the European Championship before resolving the issue regarding which club he will play for next. Milan remain fixed in their stance of not paying a €15m signing bonus, while Manchester United are keen.

Milan are looking at different solutions in addition to the Dutchman, looking for the option that has the best quality-price ratio. Jonathan David has been on the wish list for some time and he has a contract expiring in 2025 plus a good scoring record and knowledge of how Paulo Fonseca works.

Samu Omorodion has a very different profile. On the one hand he is a gamble because he scored eight goals in LaLiga with Alaves on loan from Atletico Madrid, but it was his first real professional season and he is three years younger than Zirkzee.

Romelu Lukaku is a special case in this story. Milan know that the Belgian can become an opportunity but they also know that the bond with Antonio Conte was and remains strong. It is an opportunity, like others for whom Milan have been informed.

Artem Dovbyk, currently at the European Championship with Ukraine, is only half convincing. Armando Broja, leaving Chelsea, has always been liked but costs a lot and in the last two seasons he has been limited a lot by physical problems. So, the only certainty is the extension of Luka Jovic.