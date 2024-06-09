GdS: ‘Gifts worth €70m’ – how Milan plan to revamp the striker role under Fonseca

AC Milan have chosen Paulo Fonseca as the man they want to lead the post-Stefano Pioli era and they are planning on giving him some help in the transfer window.

La Gazzetta dello Sport (seen below) report this morning that a new journey is about to begin for Fonseca after he closed the chapter with Lille, one that is two hours away from Portugal. The coach has isolated himself in recent days and has not given any news about himself, with the right prudence.

He also knows what everyone knows: he will soon be Milan’s new manager. According to the plans of Milan and Fonseca, the announcement will not take place tomorrow or even on Tuesday, rather it will come on either Wednesday or Thursday.

9×2

The Milan management team are working to give him a top striker. Giorgio Furlani, Geoffrey Moncada and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are continuing to try and sign Joshua Zirkzee under the right conditions and to pair him with another centre-forward.

A name like Chelsea’s Armando Broja could become an option, without forgetting that the club can keep Luka Jovic simply by exercising an option. Stefano Pioli’s Milan, after all, has always had solutions inside the area.

The Scudetto arrived with Olivier Giroud, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ante Rebic, two different number 9s and an atypical but functional centre-forward. How much would this total restructuring of the attack cost? More or less €65-70m.

The operations

Zirkzee costs 40 million plus agent commissions. Milan are working on ‘Operation Z’ every day and there is underlying optimism. Joshua has been saying for months that he prefers another club in Italy, and he has a €40m clause that Milan ‘are more than ready to pay’ from July 1st.

Armando Broja is a different striker. Furlani and Moncada have made clear calls for him in recent days and they are interested, even if there is some doubt however about a personal meeting with his agents, which does not appear to have taken place.

Milan already tried to sign him last season and are persisting, believing that Chelsea’s demands could now be €20m rather than the previous €40m after a couple of difficult seasons. Albania have called him up for the European Championship, and he is in Italy’s group.