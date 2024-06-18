GdS: Fonseca ‘the specialist’ with young players – watch out for Camarda

Paulo Fonseca has got a very positive track record when it comes to coaching young players and AC Milan fans will be looking forward to seeing what he can do with some of the talent in the current squad.

As highlighted by La Gazzetta dello Sport, a player like Francesco Camarda could be in the right position to gain a lot from Fonseca being at the club.

Almost all of the key players in the Milan squad are now under the age of 27 and with Simon Kjaer and Olivier Giroud leaving, two of the oldest players have departed.

This is something that Fonseca will not be concerned by, based on how willing he has been to use young players during his coaching career.

Players like Jan-Carlo Simic, Camarda, Kevin Zeroli and Alex Jimenez who are on the cusp of the first team will stand a great chance of being integrated by Fonseca.

In the past season at Lille, Fonseca coached Leny Yoro to the point where he is likely to sign for Real Madrid and also turned Tiago Santos into a player that Milan are looking closely at.

He gave 124 minutes to Ayyoub Bouaddi who is just 16 years old and he trusted a 2001-born goalkeeper for his two seasons in France.

At Roma, he handed debuts to Edoardo Bove, Ebrima Darboe, Riccardo Calafiori and Nicola Zalewski, and also helped the development of Roger Ibanez and Gonzalo Villar.

When he was at Shakhtar Donetsk, Anatoliy Trubin was 17 and got minutes and is now a highly sought-after goalkeeper.