GdS: Fofana climbs Milan’s list of summer priorities – interest grows

AC Milan are getting more and more serious about signing Youssouf Fofana from Monaco this summer but other clubs are also getting into a position to sign the Frenchman.

As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport (seen below), the Rossoneri view Fofana as one of the main priorities for the summer transfer market, behind Joshua Zirkzee who remains the most important target of them all.

The Monaco midfielder is currently at Euro 2024 with the France National Team which means a move will not take place until after the tournament, and by then, many teams could be in the frame.

Milan have been in contact with the player’s entourage again in recent days to make sure their interest is heard. The issue is that they are not the only club to do that.

Juventus have been in contact several times, as have Atletico Madrid and some Premier League clubs. Fofana has only got one year left on his contract with the principality club.

The expectation is that he will demand a high wage given the interest in him, and no decision will be made until late July when he can evaluate the offers.

Milan feel he would provide a good screen in front of the defence and stop the team from conceding so much.