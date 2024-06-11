GdS: The five key pieces of the Zirkzee ‘mosaic’ already in place for Milan

AC Milan have five factors working in their favour in the talks over Joshua Zirkzee, and now they must just work on the final obstacle to get it over the line.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Zirkzee operation is like a ‘mosaic’ to be constructed piece by piece, and there are five pieces already in place. The first one is obvious: the will of the club. Milan want the Dutchman, and he is first choice for the 2024 summer market.

Piece number two: the decision to spend. The management are determined to invest in a striker and they will pay the €40m clause to sign Zirkzee who they believe to be the right profile for the present and the future.

Piece number three: the absence of resistance. The clause is exercisable by all clubs for a month and a half from July 1 and that means Bologna cannot ask for more. The great obstacle of normal negotiations does not exist in this case, a nice advantage.

The player’s will is piece number four, because Zirkzee wants to stay in Italy and in the last few hours other confirmations have arrived on this face. His first choice is Serie A and in Serie A the most interested club are Milan.

Finally, piece number five: the salary. Milan and Zirkzee are essentially in agreement on a salary between €4-5m net per season. That’s not the problem here, just an agreement over commissions is missing.