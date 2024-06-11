GdS: ‘The final obstacle’ – Milan optimistic about sealing statement Zirkzee signing

AC Milan are close to signing Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna and starting their summer in a big way, but the deal cannot be considered done just yet.

This morning’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (seen below) begins by outlining what we know for fact. Firstly, the will of the club: Milan want Zirkzee and he is the first choice. Secondly, the decision: the club are willing to pay his €40m clause.

Third is the absence of resistance: Bologna cannot negotiate the fee because of said clause in his contract, so great obstacle of normal negotiations does not exist in this case. Fourth, the player’s will: Zirkzee wants to stay in Italy. Fifth and finally, the salary: Milan and Zirkzee are in agreement on a deal worth €4-5m net per season.

The picture is practically complete, just one annoying tile is missing in the centre because Milan have not yet reached an agreement for commissions with Kia Joorabchian, Zirkzee’s agent, the man who brought him to Bologna when Joshua was valued at €8.5m and is now taking him to a higher level.

Kia could be in Italy in the next few hours for a meeting and has asked for €15m in commissions, a figure that Milan are not willing to pay. It’s partly a question of principle, partly an evaluation of cost because the 23-year-old would end up costing €55m then.

The clause cannot be activated until July 1 and that means that an element of patience is needed, but the risk is that the 20 days let until then could help Arsenal, Manchester United or the other interested teams.

Joshua will not play at the European Championship and no other club have been chasing him with the conviction that the Rossoneri have in recent weeks. So we are left with the strange situation of a player going in one direction and his agent putting the brakes on. It can’t last and this reason, optimism is justified.