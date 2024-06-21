GdS: ‘From the favelas to the world’ – the story of Emerson Royal and Milan’s interest

Emerson Royal has emerged as a front-running candidate to join AC Milan this summer, and this morning, a report has taken a look into his past, with his future likely to be written this summer.

A right-back is not a pressing priority to be recruited for Milan, but it is a position which needs addressing in the summer. Reports have stated that Emerson leads the list alongside Aston Villa right-back Matty Cash.

However, it was suggested yesterday that the Rossoneri’s preference is the Brazilian, and given he is already open to the idea of moving to Milano, a deal could happen quickly when a decision has been finalised.

This morning, Gazzetta dello Sport (read below) wrote a piece about his rise and what his future may hold. They start with a recollection of his youth days when he was rejected by San Paolo and Gremio, but he continued to seek a football career.

From Brazil to Barcelona, it was clear he had promise, and with Real Betis, he established himself as one of the most exciting defenders in Europe. When he moved to Tottenham, things were not going at the rate he wanted, and he spent €1 million to improve himself and prove to Antonio Conte he was the man for the position.

Now, he wants a chance to relaunch his career, and Milan provides that for him. Whilst he may not be the same as Theo Hernandez, Gazzetta suggests his traits are similar, and perhaps an axis similar to Theo-Leao can be formed by Emerson and Pulisic.